After giving birth, an unvaccinated nurse died of COVID, and her husband is in critical condition.

According to her family’s GoFundMe website, Davy Macias of Yucaipa, California, was seven months pregnant when she and her husband Daniel were hospitalized after getting the Delta variant of the virus.

After being intubated, Macias, a registered nurse who had been caring for patients since the beginning of the pandemic, delivered her baby.

She passed away on Thursday without ever seeing her baby. Her husband’s condition is still critical.

Vandana Serey, her sister, told ABC7, “My mom and I went to see her one final time on that bed.”

“That is an image that will stay with me for a long time.”

She went on to say that her sister “affected everyone’s lives.” “She is an advocate for all of her patients when she is there. It’s always in the patient’s and babies’ best interests. She’s a wonderful and incredible woman.”

The GoFundMe website was created by the family to help fund the costs of the couple’s five children, all of whom are under the age of seven. It has received more than $100,000 in donations thus far.

In a recent update, Macias’ brother, Vong Serey, said, “Daniel is still in severe condition, but he is battling to stay here with his babies.”

“We can’t express our gratitude enough for the outpouring of support for the Macias family.”

“Please continue to give Daniel happy thoughts, energy, and prayer so that he can wake up and name his newborn girl,” he wrote.

People are being urged to get vaccinated.

Vandana Serey said she received a message from her brother-in-law urging people to get the vaccine if they hadn’t already done so.

She told ABC7 that he was struggling to breathe and stated, “If someone isn’t vaccinated, I urge you get it now.” We’ve reached out to the family for comment.

Macias is the latest unvaccinated pregnant lady to succumb to COVID after giving birth via emergency C-section.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that all pregnant and nursing women acquire the COVID vaccine earlier this month. It noted new safety data showing that those who got at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy had no increased risk of miscarriage.

