After getting COVID the same week she was supposed to get vaccinated, a 15-year-old girl was put on a ventilator.

After contracting COVID-19 just days before being vaccinated, a 15-year-old girl in Florida is on a ventilator.

According to local station WSVN-TV, Paulina Velasquez was in the intensive care unit at Broward Health Medical Center on Monday evening. Prior to contracting COVID, her relatives described her as “totally healthy.”

“This virus is really dangerous. Many people don’t think it’s serious, but my sister was a healthy 15-year-old when she died,” her brother Tomas told the channel. He claimed that during his most recent phone chat with his sister, she requested that he obtain the vaccine.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her family to help pay for her medical expenditures, she tested positive for the virus on July 11. Her relatives informed WSVN that she was tired and had trouble walking and breathing before being admitted to the hospital with COVID and pneumonia.

According to WSVN, she “always took precautions” against the illness and wore her mask. In preparation for the upcoming school year, she intended to obtain the COVID-19 immunization.

Agnes Velasquez, who has tested positive for the virus, has remained at her daughter’s side, according to WSVN.

“Every day it gets harder and harder to sit at my daughter’s bedside, next to her, holding her hand,” she said.

Her family told the station Monday night that her lungs were clearing up a bit, but that her prognosis was still unknown.

Paulina is described as a “wonderful girl and faithful friend” who is “fighting for her life” on the GoFundMe page.

It claims that the infection has “rapidly transformed her life.” “My medical bills are piling up. Paulina will need a comprehensive therapeutic healthcare team to help her regain her fundamental skills: eating, drinking, walking, and speaking, in addition to ICU care.”

Prayers, in addition to financial support, are “deeply welcomed and badly needed,” according to her family. As of Tuesday morning, they had raised approximately $11,000.

Donors expressed their gratitude and prayers in the comments section.

Jessica Dimurro, a donor, commented, “I love you Paulina.” “Please don’t give up.”

Jaime Vitagliano, one of the organizers, was contacted by this website for additional comment but had not received a response as of Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are urging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is mostly a problem among the unvaccinated, which. This is a condensed version of the information.