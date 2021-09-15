After Gavin Newsom’s recall victory, Donald Trump said, “We can’t trust mail in ballots.”

Only hours after it was revealed that Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom had rejected a Republican-led recall effort, an email issued on behalf of former President Donald Trump stated that mail-in ballots should not be trusted.

Trump’s “Save America” fundraising group sent out an email to supporters that repeated false allegations about uncounted ballots in the 2020 election, pleaded for “transparency” at the polls, and solicited financial donations.

“This is a very sad day for the almost 75 million Americans who voted for me, as well as the 15 million Americans whose ballots were not counted,” the email stated.

“We. Cannot. Trust. Mail. In. Ballots,” Trump added, using six periods for emphasis.

While the recall election in California was not mentioned, the timing of the message is crucial, as many see the vote as a forerunner to the 2022 midterm elections.

Newsom’s sweeping victory was almost certainly aided by postal votes.

In a state where Democrats dominate Republicans, pandemic voting regulations permitted ballots to be shipped with prepaid postage to the state’s 22 million registered voters.

According to Political Data Intelligence, more over 9.6 million ballots, or 44 percent, of the 22.2 million ballots delivered to registered voters in the state were posted.

Before the polls even opened, the governor’s main opponent, conservative radio presenter Larry Elder, claimed that the election was rigged.

Elder’s campaign website had a page regarding voter fraud removed after his overwhelming defeat.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.