After fully-vaxxed legislators contract COVID during a Delta surge, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pushes for masks.

After fully-vaxxed legislators contract COVID during a Delta surge, Kentucky Gov. pushes for masks.

Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Andy Beshear issued updated coronavirus recommendations on Monday, urging more mask use in the face of an increase in cases, even among the fully vaccinated, caused by the Delta strain.

After months of declining incidence rates, Kentucky is suddenly experiencing an increase in positive coronavirus infections, possibly due to the more contagious Delta type, Beshear stated at a press conference on Monday. There has also been a rise in the number of people admitted to hospitals.

“The Delta variety is dangerous, and it poses a grave threat to Kentuckians who have not been vaccinated,” Beshear warned. “Vaccines, particularly those for the Delta variety, continue to provide significant protection against serious disease and death. However, because of the Delta variety, we are seeing more cases among vaccinated Kentuckians.”

Beshear released new masking guidelines, advising all unvaccinated persons to wear masks while they are indoors and not at home. He further recommended that patients with pre-existing diseases, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks. He didn’t stop there, though.

“Vaccinated Kentuckians who work in jobs where they are exposed to a large number of people on a daily basis, such as hospitality, restaurant, retail, and many others. I’m not snubbing any one industry. We are proposing that persons wear masks in situations when they come into contact with a large number of people,” Beshear added.

Approximately 2.4 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated, resulting in a 61 percent immunization rate for the state.

According to Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, refusing to get vaccinated puts you and many others at danger.

The broader United States has witnessed huge clusters of positive COVID-19 cases even in those who have been completely vaccinated, particularly in locations where the Delta form has taken hold due to unprotected populations.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Florida Republican, announced Monday that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus despite having been vaccinated against it.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Florida Republican, announced Monday that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus despite having been vaccinated against it.

Even though they had all been fully vaccinated, five Democratic state House legislators from Texas tested positive for the coronavirus in the last few days. They tested positive after traveling to Washington, D.C. to avoid a quorum that was required to move on a contentious issue.