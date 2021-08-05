After following TikTok Teens’ advice, a woman appears to be “15 years younger.”

Woman Looks ’15 Years Younger’ After Following Advice by TikTok Teens

Being a millennial on TikTok can’t be easy, with the app banning their favorite middle parts and skinny pants and labeling everything pre-y2k and pre-2019 as “cheugy.”

Rather of using popular audio to blast generational disparities, one TikTok user sought aid from Generation Z, wondering how she can look more youthful.

“Does the eyeliner and side part age me, please be honest but not mean,” wrote Alezandra, posting a selfie video with the hashtags #cheugy and #needaglowup.

With 252,000 views, the comments were flooded with advice on how to youthen her look from Gen Z TikTok users, often focusing on current make-up and hair trends.

“You’re stunning, and this outfit is perfect for you! However, if you’re trying for a more youthful look, I’d opt for a middle part and natural makeup,” one person suggested.

“I would say stick to matte eyeshadows as the shimmer is aging. Middle part in the hair would be gorgeous,” another wrote.

Although the majority of the comments centered on the ultra-trendy middle part, some noted that “the hair is fine,” but that “the eyeliner is the problem.”

In the first step of Alezandra’s “millennial makeover,” as she called it, was getting rid of the heavy eyeliner. “I like it a lot,” she wrote while showing the new style to the camera.

Viewers were enthusiastic by her progress and proceeded to offer suggestions for the next step.

“Huge difference,” wrote one viewer. “Much better, just a bit lighter on the eyeshadow and more matte, heavy eyeshadow is not in right now.”

If TikToking teens want less makeup, they’ll get less makeup. Alezandra tried it again in the next video, this time with matte eyeshadow and a light brown liner. “Let me know when I’m 25; else, I’ll have to keep this series going.”

Then came the “Millennial Makeover” moment everyone had been waiting for: the middle part that really defines the generations.

“You guys make it look so easy. Help me,” Alezandra wrote, showing off her new center parting and straight hair.

It’s the transformation video she shared three days ago that now has over 300,000 views. It shows how “TikTok helped me look 15 years younger in one week,” and compares the before and after.

“I’m not done yet,” she added.

Since, Alezandra has cut popular curtain bangs that have seen a 70s revival over the past year. “Not even Jesus be recognizing me today,” she wrote. Blush placed higher on her cheekbones has been the latest step in the series—a current trick praised for making cheekbones look sharper.

Even though Alezandra has been more than open to Generation Z’s advice and trends, the same can’t be said for all Millennials on the app. In recent months, the app has hosted users who have defended their skinny jeans and side parting preferences, regardless of whether or not they are currently in fashion, including parodied songs and raps.

It’s a history as old as time: the younger generation thinks the older generation is uncool, and the older generation disagrees. The only difference? Millennials don’t have a 24/7 global platform on which to tell the boomers.

However, the makeover has bridged the gap between styles, and viewers are complimenting Alezandra on her new transformation.

“I saw this without knowing that the only difference was the makeup. I assumed you were doing a treatment. The difference is drastic,” wrote one user.

“Wow, amazing. You look so fresh and radiant. You are a queen for being able to take constructive criticism. I could never, I would cry,” added another.