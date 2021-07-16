After falling out of the basket, a hot air balloon pilot dies, leaving three passengers in the air.

The incident occurred on Thursday about 7:45 p.m. local time, when troopers were notified of an incident involving a hot-air balloon near the town of Bradford, according to the Vermont State Police.

According to the Vermont State Police, a hot air balloon carrying a pilot and four passengers took off from the Post Mills Airport on Thursday afternoon. After taking flight, the balloon fell and briefly touched down in a field, according to authorities.

The basket toppled when it made contact with the ground, and a passenger fell out, according to the Vermont State Police.

In addition to the passenger falling out, the pilot became “entangled” in the balloon’s gear as the hot air balloon basket made contact with the ground.

The balloon proceeded to soar into the sky while caught in the gear, leaving the pilot “entrapped beneath the basket,” according to police.

According to the authorities, the pilot was caught beneath the basket and fell to the earth “from a height” while the balloon continued to ascend. The exact height at which the balloon attained when the pilot fell from the basket was not disclosed by the police.

According to the Vermont State Police, the pilot crashed in a field off Waits River Road and was pronounced deceased at the site.

The hot air balloon flew in the air for roughly 1.5 miles after the pilot died, crossing state boundaries into Piermont, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

The hot air balloon “got stuck in a grove of trees” after crossing into New Hampshire, allowing the three surviving passengers to safely descend to the earth. None of the four passengers, including the one who fell out of the basket early in the ride, were wounded, according to authorities.

The body of the pilot is being brought to the state’s Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, Vermont, according to police. According to officials, an autopsy will be performed to ascertain the exact cause and manner of death.

The name of the pilot who perished in the event was not released by police.