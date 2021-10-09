After falling nine stories from a building and colliding with a parked car, a man survives.

Earlier this week, a guy in Jersey City, New Jersey, plunged nine stories from a high-rise building and amazingly survived.

The event is being investigated by police, who verified to The Washington Newsday that it was most likely an attempted suicide.

A fall from that height is almost always fatal, however there are exceptions. “The median deadly distance for falls… is four stories or 48 feet,” according to the medical reference book Trauma Anesthesia. “Fifty percent of patients who fall four stories will die,” in other words. “Mortality increases to 90%” when the fall distance is extended to seven storeys. The outcome depends on a number of elements, “including the impact surface and which body part makes first contact,” for those who survive falls from such great heights. The incident, which involved a 31-year-old guy, occurred at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Hudson Daily Voice. He collided with a parked BMW after falling. Pedestrians who had gathered around the incident noticed that the man was awake—and able to move and communicate despite his horrific injuries.

Witness Christina Smith told the news organization, “The sound was quite loud.” “He was yelling, ‘Help!'” says the narrator. “I was trying to tell him to calm down and stop moving,” she explained. Smith videotaped the terrifying image after contacting 911, and the gruesome clip has now been released by the New York Post. “I heard a tremendous boom and I didn’t think it was a human at first,” Smith told the Post. “The car’s back window had just blown out and burst. The man then leapt to his feet and began yelling. His arm was twisted to the point of being useless.” She went on to say that the man’s clothing—a puffer jacket—could have aided in cushioning his fall.

The horrible clip includes a video of the man attempting to stand and move while plainly in excruciating pain. Pedestrians gathered at the site, on the other hand, attempt to keep the man still until medical help arrives. Additional photographs show the 2018 black BMW 330 that crashed into his landing: the sunroof was destroyed, and shattered glass from the front and rear windshields coated the pavement.

Jersey City police confirmed the incident in an email to The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.