After failing to have Dominion’s case against her dismissed, Sidney Powell countersues.

Late Friday, attorney Sidney Powell, who tried unsuccessfully to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss in 2020, filed a countersuit against Dominion Voting Systems, seeking $10 million in damages.

Powell, like a lot of other Trump supporters, has advocated odd election-related conspiracy theories. She claimed that Dominion Voting colluded with Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, the Chinese Communist Party, and foreign hackers to rig the election in President Joe Biden’s favor. The pro-Trump lawyer provided no evidence to back up his assertions.

Powell was sued for slander by Dominion Voting, which is seeking $1.3 billion in damages. Powell’s attempts to have the claim dismissed so far have failed, so she launched a countersuit against the corporation on Friday.

Powell claims that by suing her, Dominion is “distracting attention from the failures of its election technology, attempting to change the ‘narrative’ that is revealing Dominion’s significant defects and misconduct, and avoiding a post-election investigation into voting irregularities in the 2020 election.”

Powell has not given evidence to back up her claims against the voting systems company, despite her claims.

Powell claims the $1.3 billion lawsuit is a “public-relations campaign to distort the narrative, hide the facts, and deter future challenges and bad reporting.” She called Dominion’s demand for damages “ludicrous” and a “abuse” of the legal system.

Powell’s current complaint looks to be at odds with a March attempt to dismiss Dominion’s action against her. Her lawyers stated at the time that “no reasonable person” would believe her conspiracy beliefs, hence she shouldn’t be held guilty.

Liberals and conservatives alike chastised the pro-Trump attorney, who had previously supported the former president’s campaign. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, criticized Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and Powell at their press conference in November.

Christie remarked on ABC News at the time, “And what’s occurred here is, quite honestly, the content of the president’s legal staff has been a national embarrassment.”

The Washington Post published an internal Trump campaign letter this week that disproved Trump and his allies’ bogus assertion that the 2020 election was “rigged” in favor of Biden. This is a condensed version of the information.