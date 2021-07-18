After Facebook’s “scapegoat” response, the Surgeon General backs Biden’s criticism of vaccine misinformation.

Following a fight between the Biden administration and Facebook over whether digital companies are to blame for the nation’s vaccine rollout, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned Sunday that social media companies are not doing “enough” to avoid COVID-19 misinformation.

Murthy reiterated the administration’s position that health misinformation is spreading across major social media platforms and that firms like Facebook should do more, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union and Fox News Sunday.

“These technological companies have taken some positive steps in the right direction. “Some of them have worked to promote reliable sources such as the CDC and other medical sources,” Murthy stated on State of the Union, before adding, “but what I’ve also told to them, publicly and privately, is that it’s not enough.” On the internet, there is still a lot of disinformation.

“And we know that health misinformation is harmful to people’s health and can even lead to death…

and the platforms must acknowledge that they have played a significant part in the propagation of misinformation in terms of volume, speed, and scale.”

Murthy said on Fox News Sunday that “misinformation is still spreading like wildfire” and dismissed Facebook’s claim that the White House is searching for scapegoats after missing its COVID-19 immunization goals.

During the interview, Murthy added, “This is about the health of Americans, and the reality is that disinformation is still spreading like wildfire in our country, aided and abetted by digital platforms.”

Murthy’s comments come a day after Facebook issued a statement condemning the Biden administration of mistakenly blaming the social media business for the propagation of misinformation, which the president claimed was “killing people” on Thursday.

“At a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the United States, the Biden administration is blaming a few American social media corporations. While social media plays a significant role in society, it is evident that ending the pandemic would require a whole-of-society strategy. And facts, not accusations, should guide that effort,” Facebook stated in a statement on Saturday.

“Vaccine acceptance has risen among Facebook users in the United States. These and other statistics portray a completely different story than the one that the administration has been promoting in recent months. This is a condensed version of the information.