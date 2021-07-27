After exploring a cave 30 feet beneath a Pennsylvania house, a woman ‘fell into the Underground Railroad.’

A woman was astounded to discover a house with a massive cave beneath it, assumed to be part of the subterranean railroad and later a prohibition bar.

Maya was in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for a “cook out” with her cousin Steven to commemorate Juneteenth.

Steven planned to give family members a tour of his basement, which is actually an underground cavern 30 feet beneath his house, during the party.

“My cousin led a handful of us down to view the #cave beneath his basement to celebrate #juneteenth for the 4th,” she added. I’m merely a cheesecake maker who wandered into my cousins’ cave while at a picnic! There’s a historical cave 30 feet beneath my cousins’ basement!”

Maya captioned a video she posted to TikTok earlier this month, “That time I slipped into the subterranean railroad.”

It has received over 18 million views and can be viewed here. It was so well-received that she added a second and third installment in response to requests for more tours.

In the original video, she states, “I don’t know where my cousin is about to take me; he keeps talking about this cave.” Steven brings her down a set of steps and into an area that resembles a garage through a door. She interrogates him, inquiring if it was a fall-out shelter.

He opens a door that leads to another set of stairs and explains, “I assume it was a safe place, part of the subterranean railroad.” “There is truly a cave in your house,” Maya exclaims as they descend.

Maya falls while navigating the steps, however part two was released a few days later, showing Maya safe and sound. Maya pointed out a notice near the cave’s entrance that reads, “Enter cave at your own risk.” The two returned to the cave to give viewers a complete tour.

Steven told his relative about the cave’s history, saying, “The cave is 30 feet underground.” We would be able to drink the water even if there was a nuclear explosion since it would be filtered after passing through 30 feet of earth.

Horror, suspense, strangeness, ghosts, and UFOs – This is a condensed version of the information.