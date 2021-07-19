After experiencing engine problems, a teen safely lands his plane on a bridge.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) characterized the plane as a “single-engine Piper J3C-65 Cub” in a statement issued to This website.

“A single-engine Piper J3C-65 Cub landed on the Route 52 bridge near Ocean City, New Jersey, at 12:37 p.m. local time today after the pilot declared an emergency,” according to the FAA.

Only the pilot was onboard when the jet was forced to make an emergency landing, according to the FAA.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will look at it. The FAA claimed, “Neither agency names people engaged in aircraft accidents and incidents.”

The plane’s tail number was also revealed by the FAA, indicating that it was owned by Paramount Air Services of Rio Grande, New Jersey. Paramount Air Services was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

Police identified the pilot as 18-year-old Landon Lucas, according to WCAU News in Philadelphia.

According to WCAU News, Lucas reported engine problems while flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

While flying above the water and attempting to land at the Ocean City Municipal Airport, Lucas released the plane’s banner. Lucas observed a gap in traffic on the Route 52 causeway between Ocean City and Somers Point and landed the plane on the road, according to WCAU News.

According to WCAU, there was no damage to the plane and Lucas did not receive any injuries during the emergency landing. When Lucas landed the plane, there were no injuries reported among those driving on the Route 52 causeway.

The jet can be seen on the Route 52 causeway, surrounded by police officers, in a video shared on Twitter by user Joey Richard. On the side of the plane, the words “paramount” may be seen.

Officials closed one lane of outbound traffic due to the emergency landing, according to WCAU.