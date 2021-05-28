After ex-Speaker Paul Ryan urged the GOP to move in a new direction, Donald Trump referred to him as a “curse” on Republicans.

After former House Speaker Paul Ryan pushed his fellow Republicans to look beyond Trump’s presidency, Trump retaliated.

Trump called Ryan a “RINO”—a Republican in Name Only—in a statement released Friday morning, blaming him for the party’s defeat in the 2012 presidential election and adding that he should not advise the party on how to win future elections.

The former president declared, “Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party.” “He has no idea what our country needs, was a weak and incompetent leader, and spends all of his time battling Republicans rather than Democrats who are ruining our country.”

Trump’s comments comes after Ryan gave a speech Thursday night in which he veiledly criticized Trump and his hold on the Republican Party.

“Once again, we conservatives are at a fork in the path. And here’s a fact we have to face: If the conservative cause relies on the populist appeal of one person, or on second-rate imitators, we’re not going anywhere,” Ryan said at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

While Ryan did not address Trump by name, he did say that “the sight of yes-men and flatterers swarming to Mar-a-Lago would not impress the voters.”

Ryan did laud “President Trump’s populism in action, anchored in conservative principles” for “historic” economic measures. He also praised Trump with bringing new Republican voters into the fold.

He also lambasted Trump’s presidency for ending “dishonorably and disgracefully,” referring to his re-election loss and bogus charges concerning the 2020 election, and asked the party to re-embrace historic conservative beliefs.

“Ryan should instead be telling them how to stop election cheating and that we would have won if Republican leadership fought the way the Democrats did,” Trump responded on Friday.

Ryan has been a member of the House of Representatives for nearly two decades, and he was elected Speaker in October 2015. He retired in 2018 and joined the board of Fox News in 2019—a time when “Fox utterly lost its way and became a dramatically different place, with millions of its biggest supporters fleeing for good,” according to Trump.

