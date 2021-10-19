After ex-President Barack Obama praises it as a “historical standard,” a pro-Trump book becomes a best-seller.

Former President Donald Trump’s support for a book written by one of his former advisers may have contributed to its success.

Trump has a history of attacking books that portray him and his administration in an unfavorable way, accusing them of being false and written by unhappy individuals with no genuine ties to him. Trump lauded General Keith Kellogg, his former national security advisor, for writing a “factual and undeniable” story about the Trump presidency, in contrast to those “fakers and slimeballs.”

On Tuesday morning, Kellogg’s book, War by Other Means: A General in the Trump White House, was rated 14,026 on Amazon’s best-seller list. It jumped to number 180 just hours following Trump’s endorsement. The book was also the best-selling book in two of the three categories in which it was listed, and the second best-selling book in the area of “Political Conservatism & Liberalism.” According to Trump, the book is a “sweeping and powerful portrayal” of his presidency. Trump defended the book as a “real and inside account” of his time in office.

Before asking people to buy the book, Trump added, “I strongly recommend this significant book that will set a historic precedent.”

Following the retirement of General Michael Flynn, Kellogg, a former Army lieutenant general, acted as Trump’s national security adviser. Kellogg served as Trump’s chief of staff to the National Security Council after his brief tenure as an adviser, and then as a national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence during the Trump administration’s last years.

While many of the Trump-related publications have been critical of the former president, other Trump administration insiders are attempting to tell a different story.

Former Trump administration staffer Peter Navarro told Yahoo! News that there is a “real demand for the truth about the Trump administration.” Navarro’s book, like Kellogg’s, is selling well in advance, as is a book by Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. Meadows’ book was also complimented by Trump as a “great Christmas president” and a “wonderful book.” Navarro is correct in claiming that there is a “demand” for books about Trump, but interest extends beyond those who support the former president. This is a condensed version of the information.