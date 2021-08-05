After Elaine Chao was appointed to the board of directors of Kroger, liberals demanded a boycott.

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s appointment to the Kroger board of directors has triggered demands for a boycott of the supermarket giant.

Chao was voted to the board of directors of Kroger on Monday, with CEO and Chairman Rodney McMullen praising her as “an experienced national and global leader.”

According to McMullen’s statement, she has “deep expertise of corporate governance, strategy, and personnel management,” as well as “extensive experience at the highest levels of the United States government.”

Many people flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with Chao’s appointment, which came after she was investigated by the Transportation Department’s inspector general in 2020 for alleged misuse of her power during her stint in the Trump administration.

The investigation looked into allegations that Chao, who is married to Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, unlawfully aided family members and their shipping company, Foremost Group, which her father and sister own.

Using administration staff and resources to promote the company, as well as reports that Chao had directed staff members to execute duties for her father, were all possible ethics violations.

In late 2020, the inspector general’s office recommended that the matter be prosecuted, but the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section declined, citing a lack of evidence of criminal activity.

In a statement to CNN in March, Chao’s spokesman said the decision not to pursue the case “exonerates” her from “baseless claims.”

However, Twitter users used the hashtag #BoycottKroger to allude to the investigation as disqualifying for a position on the grocery board.

“Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife, exploited her position and resources as Trump Transportation Secretary to promote her family and their Chinese shipping business,” Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff tweeted to his 93,000 followers.

“Now @Kroger is appointing this dishonest individual to their board of directors. Disgraceful. #BoycottKroger.”

McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, used her position as Trump Transportation Secretary to promote her family and their Chinese shipping company.

Now @Kroger is appointing this crook to their board of directors. Disgraceful. #BoycottKroger

August 4, 2021 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff)

At Kroger, I spend an average of $175 per week on groceries. That works out to $9100 each year. This is a condensed version of the information.