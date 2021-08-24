After dropping out of the race, Doug Ose endorses Kevin Kiley in the California recall election.

Former California congressman Doug Ose stated on Tuesday that he will support state representative Kevin Kiley in the recall election next month.

Kiley, a Republican state assemblyman from California, announced his gubernatorial campaign last month. On the statewide recall ballot, he is one of 46 recall candidates.

During a news appearance in Sacramento on Tuesday morning, Ose stood beside Kiley to declare his endorsement.

“Every day, Kevin Kiley brings it,” Ose remarked. “He’s bright, he’s inquisitive, and he delivers.”

Ose, a Republican who served in Congress in the early 2000s, was also running to succeed Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, but he dropped out after having a heart attack last week. Since declaring his withdrawal from the contest, Ose has continued to push people to support the recall movement to remove Newsom from office, despite the fact that he is no longer actively campaigning for the position.

