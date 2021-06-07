After dressing up as a 13-year-old girl to test school security, a mother was arrested.

A Texas lady was arrested after she allegedly pretended to be her 13-year-old daughter and spent nearly the entire day in her classes.

According to YouTube videos she recorded of herself, Casey Garcia, 30, wore a yellow Marvel hoodie, a backpack, and a face mask to the San Elizario Independent School District campus in Texas.

To test the school’s security, she recorded herself entering the building as her 13-year-old daughter, Julie.

Garcia was seen wandering around the school’s hallways, sitting in classrooms during lessons, and interacting with a variety of faculty members, including