After dozens of ethics complaints, the Idaho House will vote on removing lawmakers from committees.

According to a parliamentary ethics committee that received complaints from around two dozen fellow legislators, a state lawmaker in Idaho is under fire for “unbecoming” behavior after revealing the personal details of a young woman who reported being raped by another lawmaker.

For her activities, the committee believes Republican Representative Priscilla Giddings should lose one of her committee assignments. According to lawmakers, Giddings shared links to a far-right site that included the name, photo, and personal information of an intern who alleged being raped by Republican legislator Aaron von Ehlinger on social media and in a newsletter.

The recommendation was voted on Tuesday, but the House as a whole will have to reconvene to vote. The vote has yet to be scheduled, but it may happen anytime before the Legislature’s next session in January.

The committee found that Giddings participated in “behavior unbecoming a representative, which is harmful to the integrity of the House as a legislative body” on the second day of a public hearing.

Republican Aaron von Ehlinger, the legislator accused of rapping the intern, resigned earlier this year after the ethics committee recommended his removal from the Statehouse. Von Ehlinger has categorically denied any misconduct. The authorities are looking into the rape accusation.

Giddings did not show up for much of the session, only making an opening statement on Monday and again when she was called as a witness.

Giddings said during her testimony that she had no choice but to send the link to the article that presented von Ehlinger’s side of the story, but she didn’t explain why she made nasty statements about the 19-year-old intern who filed the rape report. Typically, the Associated Press does not identify sexual assault victims without their consent.

Giddings also stated she done nothing illegal, that the intern was not a victim of crime, and that she would not answer anything she deemed “irrelevant.”

On Monday, committee members were visibly agitated by her combativeness and evasive responses, with Republican chairman Rep. Sage Dixon warning her that she appeared to be continuing the evasive behavior that prompted part of the ethical allegations in the first place.