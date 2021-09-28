After Dog the Bounty Hunter’s tip, attention was drawn to Fort De Soto Park, according to Brian Laundrie.

After a tip from reality TV star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, the hunt for Brian Laundrie was refocused on Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida, where he was last seen in early September.

Laundrie, 23, has been identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, whose remains were discovered in Wyoming on September 19 during a cross-country road trip. He has been missing for about two weeks, since his parents reported him missing in Florida.

Chapman told Fox News on Monday night that he received evidence that Laundrie spent time with his parents in Fort De Soto Park in early September after he returned to Florida without Petito.

According to Chapman, Laundrie and his parents, Chris and Roberta, entered the park on September 6, but only two persons left on September 8, leaving the possibility that Laundrie was aided by his parents and is still in the park.

“They had been registered and had passed through the gate. They’re being recorded. On Monday evening, Chapman told Fox News, “They were here.” “We believe that if he isn’t here right now, he was caught on camera as he entered the gate—that he was definitely here. “Not in the swamp,” says the narrator.

“According to what we’re hearing, two persons were left on the 8th. On the 6th, three people arrived, and two people left on the 8th. I’m pretty confident he’s been here.”

The Laundries’ home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port is around 75 miles away from Fort De Soto Park. Petito uploaded a photo of herself and Laundrie at a camping in the park in February. The couple can be seen standing behind a barred window in the snap, prompting some social media users to joke that Laundrie should get accustomed to being locked up like this.

According to the New York Post, another social media user wrote, “This is exactly where you will end up.”

