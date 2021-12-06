After docking with COVID-infected passengers and crew, the Norwegian cruise ship sets sail again.

According to the Associated Press, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that recently experienced a COVID-19 outbreak is back on the water, bringing on new passengers after docking Sunday.

According to a Louisiana Department of Health official on Monday, the ship’s previous tour had 17 people infected with the coronavirus: eight guests and nine crew members.

Many people were concerned about the little epidemic because the cruise ship, the Breakaway, had just returned from ports in Mexico, Honduras, and Belize.

On Sunday, the cruise line welcomed new passengers to the ship, ensuring they were free of COVID-19 symptoms and completely vaccinated. There were also safety precautions in place on the ship.

“Guests who choose to sail must wear masks indoors unless when actively eating or drinking, and will be tested twice during the trip,” the cruise line stated in a statement.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

All customers who boarded the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday were given the option to cancel without penalty, according to the cruise operator. If any guests did cancel, the firm did not immediately react to concerns about how many people the ship presently carries.

The Breakaway has a maximum capacity of 3,963 people. From New Orleans, it flies to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Roatán in Honduras’ Bay Islands, and Harvest Caye in Belize.

Any passengers who tested positive would either drive themselves home or “self-isolate in accommodations supplied by the firm,” according to an earlier statement from Norwegian Cruise Line.

Some passengers told WVUE-TV that they had been notified that someone on board had tested positive for COVID-19, while others stated they hadn’t.

North Carolina’s Don Canole said he learned the news first after overhearing the station’s discussion with someone close. “It would have been good to know ahead of time. We would have taken a few extra safeguards, at the very least “he stated

On Saturday, passengers stated they were tested for COVID-19 exposure. According to WVUE, the cruise line also provided travelers take-home quick tests as they boarded the ship.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, cruise ships were a primary source of infections, with some ships being denied at ports and people being taken into quarantine.