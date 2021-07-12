After DNA links him to a 20-year-old rape case, a man is arrested.

After a recent DNA match linked him to a 1999 rape kit, Ohio police apprehended a man they believe is the perpetrator, decades after a lady was raped inside her own house.

It’s a relatively new concept to use DNA to solve crimes, but police departments have begun to use genetic testing to solve cold cases. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office teamed up with Gene by Gene, a DNA-based ancestry and genealogy organization, to locate matches to their 20 “Most Wanted” profiles, which led to the arrest of 50-year-old Bart Mercurio for a rape that occurred 20 years ago.

Prosecutor Michale O’Malley said in a statement, “I am immensely proud of the devoted effort by all involved that resulted to this arrest.” “Time may have gone, but justice has not. For this victim, it’s been a long 22 years, but we hope today’s news brings her some relief in knowing that this person is finally behind bars.”

Mercurio is the first person to be arrested as a result of Gene by Gene’s collaboration. He is suspected of sneaking into a 33-year-old woman’s home in Cleveland and rapping her when she returned from a stroll. Mercurio allegedly punched her many times throughout the assault until she passed out and fled the area before he could be captured.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the woman phoned the cops after the incident and was sent to the hospital for a sexual assault kit. The kit was never returned, and when the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) analyzed it in 2013, no matches were found in the FBI’s national DNA database.

Officials assigned the culprit the code name “John Doe #133” and accused him with rape, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary. In Ohio, a person cannot be tried for rape or sexual battery if it has been 25 years since the alleged offense was committed, yet prosecutors charged “John Doe #133” to avoid the statute of limitations running out.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office developed the Genetic Operations Linking DNA (G.O.L.D.) Unit and partnered with Gene By Gene after receiving money from the Department of Justice in 2019 and 2020. Mercurio was linked to the “John Doe” by DNA analysts and investigative genetic genealogists. This is a condensed version of the information.