After dismissing reports that he will leave the Democratic Party, Manchin admits he offered to become an independent.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, stated that he has offered to become an independent after dismissing reports that he was considering leaving the Democratic Party as “bulls**t.”

Manchin has threatened to leave the Democratic Party if Biden and party leaders would not accept his concerns to the projected $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill currently being negotiated in Congress, according to Mother Jones, citing anonymous sources. However, in remarks to reporters at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, Manchin dismissed the report, stating he has “no control over rumors.” He did, however, say on Thursday that if he was considered as “an embarrassment” to the Democratic Party, he had volunteered to run as an independent.

“I’ll tell it how it is. The only thing that was ever said—that we’ve ever talked about—is if I’m an embarrassment to my Democratic colleagues, my caucus—the president being the Democratic Party’s leader, [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and all of them, and I said me being a moderate centrist Democrat, if that causes you a problem, let me know and I’ll switch to being an independent “Kelly Phares, a Fox News producer, was told by Manchin.

“However, I’d still be a Democrat caucus member,” he continued. “If that would have given them a problem, that is the only connotation on it.” Manchin went on to state that his offer was “not accepted,” but that he had put it on the table as a possibility.

Two independents have already joined the Senate’s Democratic Caucus, which has 50 members in the evenly divided legislative house. Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, both independents, are members of the Democratic caucus.

Manchin’s admission contradicts the “scoop” published by Mother Jones. According to the story, the West Virginia senator has stated that if Biden and Democratic leaders do not accept his “demand to reduce the size of the social infrastructure program from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion,” he will become an independent. According to the journal, Manchin has “informed associates” who believe he will “leave the Democratic Party by November 2022” because he is “so out of step with the party.” The article’s author, David Corn of Mother Jones’ Washington, D.C. bureau, pushed back against Manchin’s denial. This is a condensed version of the information.