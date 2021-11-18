After discovering an Apple tracking device hidden beneath her license plate, a woman became ‘nauseated.’

As she frantically searched the vehicle for the tracking device, a woman said she realized it had been installed to her car without her knowledge.

Kayla, who only goes by the name Kayla, submitted a video to her TikTok account, @kaylamalecc, stating that she learned about the AirTag—an Apple device—after her iPhone alerted her.

She added in the video, which has over 7 million views since October 20 and can be watched here: “So, someone attached an AirTag to my vehicle. Last night, I received notification that an Air Tag was following me. So, someone installed an AirTag, a tracking device, on my automobile. So I’m going to take a look around in my vehicle.” She shows the notification on her phone screen, which reads: “AirTag discovered you on the move. The owner can view the position of this AirTag.” She searches the outside of her car, visibly alarmed, stating, “One area people instructed me to look is behind my license plate.” She meticulously inspects the vehicle, checking the tyres, vents, wipers, door handles, and even the trunk latch.

“I know AirTags are white, and I feel like white would stand out on a black automobile,” Kayla continued.

She then proceeds to inspect the interior of the vehicle. After failing to find anything, she returns to her starting point, the license plate, where she notices something unusual.

“I think I want to cry more now that I found it,” she says. “My chest feels like it’s, my heart feels like it’s about to come out my throat.”

"I think I want to cry more now that I found it," she says. "My chest feels like it's, my heart feels like it's about to come out my throat." She captures a glimpse of white in the little space behind her license plate holder.

Kayla stated, “So, while I was parked somewhere, someone approached my car and shoved it into this little thing… They inserted it into my license plate.

“And I wouldn’t have noticed it if it hadn’t been for a speck of white poking through.”

She acknowledged that she had stopped the AirTag from transmitting her location, but she was unsure what to do with it or whether she should report it to the authorities.

