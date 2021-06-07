After discovering an Amazon Tile Bluetooth tracker in her purse, a woman warns TikTok.

After discovering an Amazon Tile tracker in her bag after an evening out, a woman encouraged her TikTok followers to check their purses.

Sheridan Ellis of Texas stated in a video that has been viewed over 900,000 times: “On Saturday, I went out to dinner with a bunch of friends to celebrate this girl’s birthday. If you know me, you know that I don’t usually carry a purse, but I did on Saturday because we needed decorations and other items for the table.

“I’m cleaning out my purse at the end of the night and come upon this. If you’re not familiar with the term, it refers to a tile. It’s essentially a tracker that individuals attach to their keys and other items.

“It’s a big deal.”