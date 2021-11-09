After Dennis Prager’s question, What If Gay Men Were ‘Pariahs’ Like Anti-Vaxxers,’ ‘AIDS’ Trends.

“AIDS” is trending on Twitter after right-wing commentator Dennis Prager essentially wondered what would happen if homosexual men were treated as “pariahs” during the AIDS crisis, similar to how non-vaccinated individuals are treated.

Prager made the remark during a Newsmax interview on Monday. During the discussion, Prager said that Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s vaccination regulations were turning unvaccinated Americans into “pariahs of America” on a scale he had never seen before. “Can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, who made up the great majority of AIDS patients, had been treated like non-vaccinated people throughout the AIDS crisis? It would, however, have been unthinkable. And that should have been impossible to imagine.” David Lytle, a Twitter user, responded by writing, “A reminder that I grew up in Kokomo, Indiana, where Ryan White was dismissed from public schools after testing positive for HIV, which he received through a blood transfusion. Gay men, drug addicts, and people living with HIV/AIDS were all considered outcasts. Dennis Prager needs to think about a few things.” A reminder that I grew up in Kokomo, Indiana, where Ryan White was dismissed from public schools after testing positive for HIV, which he received through a blood transfusion. Gay men, drug addicts, and people living with HIV/AIDS were all considered outcasts. Dennis Prager needs to think about a few things. https://t.co/uQSg06rrEC — @davitydave (David Lytle) 9 November 2021 Michelangelo Signorile, a gay political journalist, observed, “AIDS patients weren’t only outcasts; conservatives such as William F. Buckley Jr. wanted them tattooed. Everyone in conservative punditry who Prager looks up to believes they all deserved what they got: God’s wrath. That is not a hyperbole.” AIDS patients weren’t simply outcasts; conservatives such as William F. Buckley Jr. wanted them tattooed.

Everyone in conservative punditry who Prager looks up to believes they all deserved what they got: God’s wrath.

That is not a hyperbole. https://t.co/QOu2lTKwii Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) (@MSignorile) (@MSignorile) (@MSignorile) (@MSign 9 November 2021 ‘Shauna,’ a Twitter user who goes by the handle shauna, wrote: “Aids patients were frequently denied fundamental human dignity. They were disowned by their relatives. They were despised by society. Their bodies had been classified as hazardous garbage. They were my acquaintances. They were fantastic. Dennis Prager needs to keep their anguished souls’ memories out of his f*cking garbage lips.”