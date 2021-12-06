After delaying vaccination to breastfeed, an unvaccinated Utah mother, 23, died of COVID.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help her family, a Utah woman who caught COVID and was hospitalized at the end of October has died.

Dezi Scopesi, as reported by Fox 13, was 23 when she tested positive for the virus in October and had been suffering from severe COVID symptoms for several weeks before passing away after trying to catch her breath.

According to the GoFundMe page, her husband Stephen had to work while Scopesi was in the hospital since, while he was eligible for up to 12 weeks of family leave, it would have been unpaid.

The GoFundMe page was created to help Stephen go on family leave for a few months so that he can spend more time with his family, as well as to help the family pay for Scopesi’s medical care insurance payments.

Organizer LaShae Steele said in an update over the weekend: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our dear Dezi died away on Thursday evening.

“The unending love and support we’ve gotten from all of you has given us so much strength and comfort.”

The funeral will be held this weekend, and an obituary will be published soon, according to the note.

Scopesi was a single mother with a one-year-old boy. She had been going to get a COVID vaccine but had decided to postpone it because she was breastfeeding her kid, according to a GoFundMe website.

The fundraising page had raised just over $38,000 of its $50,000 target as of roughly 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

Scopesi’s sister, Nicole Cowley, told Utah news source Fox 13 in November that seeing how quickly her condition developed was “extremely depressing.”

The mother had been given supplemental oxygen when she first arrived at the hospital, but her condition had advanced to the point that she required an ECMO machine to add oxygen to her blood.

“People who are pregnant or recently pregnant are more likely to develop very ill with COVID-19 than people who are not pregnant,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It continues: “People who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or planning to become pregnant should have the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a condensed version of the information.