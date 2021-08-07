After defending election integrity, an Arizona GOP official claims his family was threatened with murder.

People have threatened to massacre the families of local leaders after they stood up for the integrity of the 2020 election, according to a Republican official from Arizona’s Maricopa County, as former President Donald Trump and other Arizona GOP lawmakers tried to discredit it.

Bill Gates, a Republican member of Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors who represents District 3, spoke with CNN on Friday about the threats he and other county leaders have received in their efforts to combat lies and misinformation about the 2016 election.

Arizona’s state Senate Republicans have been collaborating with Florida-based Cyber Ninjas on a widely condemned investigation of the state’s 2020 election results, prompted by former President Donald Trump’s disproved claims that Vice President Joe Biden won the state through fraud.

“Unfortunately, the hazards persist, and they aren’t just natural. “Unfortunately, members of the Arizona state Senate and other Republicans across the country are driving them,” Gates told CNN. “We get phone calls into our Board of Supervisors offices, our staff, stating that our families are going to be slaughtered. And threatening to cease standing up for Maricopa County’s good election workers.”

Republican leaders in Maricopa County have repeatedly discredited and pushed back against Trump’s and other GOP officials’ unfounded, and often odd, statements regarding the 2020 race there.

During the conversation, Gates addressed some of the unfounded charges once more.

“It all boils down to whether the machines used in the November 2020 election were connected to the internet, which they weren’t,” Gates said.

Maricopa County already had two independent auditors analyze the machines, determining that they “weren’t connected to the internet,” according to the local GOP official.

Maricopa County has been ordered to send up routers to be probed by Cyber Ninjas and state Senate Republicans. County officials have previously supplied logs indicating that the routers were not linked to the internet, according to Gates. He claims that handing over the real routers would jeopardize the county’s information system, which is also shared with police enforcement.

Trump fans and conspiracy theorists, like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, have leapt on erroneous claims that China used satellites to hack the 2020 election. As well as Gates and the rest of the county. This is a condensed version of the information.