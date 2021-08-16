After deciding not to get vaccinated with her mother, a teen with COVID is fighting for her life.

After contracting COVID-19, an unvaccinated Texas high school kid is fighting for his life in intensive care.

Brenda Vasquez said her 18-year-old son Felix Sanchez, who is about to begin his senior year of high school, experienced modest symptoms at first, but his condition suddenly worsened.

He had problems breathing and she rushed him to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston last week. He’s now using an ECMO machine to help him breathe.

Vasquez told KTRK that she and her kid decided not to get vaccinated at the same time. She explained, “I didn’t feel comfortable because you hear both the good and the negative, and it’s not approved.”

She works in the dental sector and believes she became infected at work and then passed the virus on to her son, who is overweight and more susceptible to COVID-19.

She wishes they had gotten their immunizations in retrospect. “Seeing him like this, I wonder if he’s been vaccinated?” she wondered. “I don’t want this to happen to any mother.”

Vasquez started a GoFundMe account over the weekend to seek money for medical and household expenses. The page has raised nearly $2,500 thus far, with a goal of $25,000 in mind.

Sanchez was put on a ventilator on Wednesday, August 11, and had emergency surgery on Friday, according to the page.

She stated, “We are appealing for help to support Felix on the long path he has ahead of him.”

“Since I am unable to work, the funds raised will be utilized to cover medical and home expenses for the family during this difficult time.”

“I’ve been by my son’s side since he was admitted,” she continued. We beg for your prayers for Felix’s quick recovery during this tough time. He’s in God’s hands, and we have faith that he’ll be able to overcome this. Thank you for your time and consideration, and please keep safe. May God continue to bless you.”

The family’s plight comes as health officials continue to urge people to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of an uptick in cases caused by the highly dangerous Delta form.

According to a database maintained by Harris County Public Health, only 14.6 percent of people aged 10 to 19 in Harris County are vaccinated.