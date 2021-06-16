After Daughter’s pleading reaches the CEO of Costco, Dad gets his “dream job.”

After her viral Twitter post secured her father a job at Costco in Michigan, a Twitter user has demonstrated that social media isn’t all evil.

Jeff Mix, 58, had previously worked for a local hospital as a materials coordinator, but was laid off owing to COVID budget constraints. According to Fox Business, his daughter Rebecca Mix turned to Twitter to reveal a conversation she had with him regarding his job search and the assistance she had offered.

“My father was laid off due to COVID, and now that he’s been vaccinated, he’s eager to return to work, so I offered to assist him with his CV. On May 6, she wrote, “I asked him where he wants to work, and he answered, so earnestly, ‘Costco seems like a lovely place,’ and I’m about to cry hahaha.”

“He’s had the same email since before I was born, and it’s terribly dad-like, so I’m making him a new one. “I was mocking him and told him I was going to change his email address to ‘[email protected],’ and he said, ‘hey, that’d grab my attention,’” she continued.

Rebecca Mix commended her father’s reputation by uploading a photo of his nachos and saying, “Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco, Costco I know you’re not on Twitter, but if you see this, please don’t disappoint him. My father is a wonderful person; look at how proud he is of me.”

He’s just a perpetually cheery man who excels at preparing nachos and fantasizes about working at Costco.

costco I know you’re not on Twitter, but if you see this, please don’t let my father down. Take a look at how pleased he is. pic.twitter.com/wIrmW1LxoH

— Rebecca Mix (@mixbecca), proud daughter of a Costco employee, May 6, 2021

According to her Tuesday piece for The Guardian, Rebecca Mix had only posted the tweets, “hoping people would get a kick out of it. At the very least, someone might know someone who knows someone who knows someone who knows someone who knows someone who knows someone who knows someone who knows someone who knows someone who knows What she didn’t expect was for Craig Jelinek, the CEO of Costco, to read the tweets and contact her.

Soon after, a manager from a nearby Costco in Michigan messaged her on Facebook, saying, “Our CEO. This is a condensed version of the information.