After cutting ankle monitors, a couple was convicted in a $21 million COVID relief scam and is now on the run.

“Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and Marietta Terabelian, 37, were convicted of a $21 million bank/SBA fraud and will be sentenced soon. In a tweet on Tuesday, the FBI said, “The couple allegedly cut monitoring bands and are considered fugitives.”

(Corrected) Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and Marietta Terabelian, 37, were convicted of a $21 million bank/SBA fraud and will be sentenced soon. The two allegedly cut their tracking bands and are now on the run. If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call 3104776565. #TipTuesday pic.twitter.com/pyyGOMiVF4

September 1, 2021 — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles)

In June, Ayvazyas, his wife Terabelian, and two other family members were found guilty of filing false Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications. Each person could face a sentence of up to 52 years in prison if convicted.

According to CBS Denver, the pair has been missing since Sunday, and they were scheduled to be sentenced for their fraud offense on October 4 in Los Angeles.

The money was spent on expensive products such as gold, diamonds, and designer apparel by all four family members. According to 4 CBS Denver, they also used the money to acquire homes in Tarzana, Glendale, and Palm Desert.

The US Department of Justice said in June that the accused individuals used fraudulent identities to acquire COVID-19 assistance monies and submitted false documentation to lenders and the Small Business Administration, including fake tax and payroll paperwork (SBA).

In Encino, California, Ayvazyan, his wife, and his brother Artur, who was also implicated in the plan, lived. Each was found guilty of one count of bank and wire fraud conspiracy, 11 counts of wire fraud, eight charges of bank fraud, and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

In June, the Department of Justice announced that Vahe Dadyan of Glendale, California, had been found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, six counts of wire fraud, three counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.