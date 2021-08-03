After crashing through the windshield, a ‘Airbone’ turtle lands in the backseat of a car.

After being thrown into the air by a tractor-trailer, a “airborne” turtle burst through the window of a car moving along a Florida highway.

The St. Lucie County Fire District in southeastern Florida said in a Facebook post on Friday that it received a call around 5:00 p.m. alerting them to a crash on the Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 176.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a turtle had gone through the glass of a vehicle after a tractor-trailer hit the edge of it, causing the animal to “go airborne.”

The turtle landed in the backseat of the car after crashing through the glass, according to investigators, and neither the driver nor the animal were injured in the event. The turtle was then released back into the environment in a safe manner.

Turtles frequently perish on roads across the United States, according to the National Wildlife Federation, since they can travel miles along highways “between habitats to obtain food, nest sites, and mates” in the spring and summer.

Turtles like to “bask on heated pavement and nest in roadside gravel,” according to the federation, which can lead to them being struck by motorists.

The organization asks people not to transfer turtles across roads and to report an injured one to a wildlife office or a wildlife rehabilitation center, but to keep track of the turtle’s location so it can be returned there after treatment.

A turtle slammed through the window of another vehicle on Florida’s Interstate 95 in April, leaving a 71-year-old passenger with a gash on her forehead.

The passenger and the driver were both unharmed in the incident, and the turtle was released back into the wild after only receiving minor scratches to its shell. The turtle was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road, according to investigators.

The motorist told The Daytona, “I swear to God, this lady has the worst luck of everyone.” This is a condensed version of the information.