After crashing into traffic and denting a car, a 700-pound moose was relocated.

A 700-pound moose raced into traffic and hit a car on Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife). The moose was tranquilized and transported to a more suitable habitat, but no one was hurt.

Because it is presently moose mating season, officials warned residents that moose sightings may rise in the following months.

The accident happened in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to a MassWildlife Instagram post.

Witness According to NBC Boston, Casey Thomas first noticed the moose in her rear-view mirror.

“I glance in my rearview mirror, and there’s a moose running directly behind my car,” she explained. “I dialed 911… “Hey, there’s a moose! It looks incredibly huge!” I said.

Another witness at the scene, Dan Antonucci, told the news station that the moose raced into traffic and dented a car.

“He collided with a car, turned around, got back up, and began jumping fences. Antonucci described the experience as “very wild.” “He shattered the windows of the automobile, smashed the door, and nearly drove the car off the road.”

During the mating season, moose-vehicle incidents are possible, according to MassWildlife.

“Be especially vigilant at night during the fall breeding season (September–October) and yearling dispersals (May–June), when yearling moose are driven away by their mother,” officials advise.

They go on to say, “Moose will go out onto a highway without expressing the smallest regard about approaching vehicles.”

Drivers should not swerve out of the way if they come across a moose on the road, according to MassWildlife. They should instead apply the brakes.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the mishap on Wednesday, and the moose only had minor wounds, according to NBC Boston.

Wildlife officials transported the moose to a more suitable environment for the public’s safety as well as the moose’s.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police effectively immobilized the moose after receiving information that he was involved in a minor traffic collision, according to MassWildlife on Instagram. “Our biologists moved the moose to a neighboring forested area and kept an eye on him until the immobilizing medications had worn off.”

The moose appears to be enjoying its new home in photos posted by MassWildlife.

“That poor guy must have been terrified,” I remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.