After COVID spreads to students and faculty, a Georgia county closes all 11 schools.

A school district in Southeast Georgia has canceled the whole school year due to an increase in COVID-19 Delta variant infections.

Ware County notified parents and faculty on Friday that all 11 of the district’s schools will be closed through August 27. On September 7, all 11 schools will reopen.

Despite the fact that schools are closed, Ware County has declared that other extracurricular activities and competitions will continue.

According to Ware County, 76 adolescents who tested positive for COVID-19 went to school throughout the outbreak. Six hundred and seventy-nine kids were sequestered out of a total of 5,900. In addition, 67 of the 950 school personnel tested positive for COVID-19, and another 150 were placed on quarantine.

The school’s website and Facebook page will be updated with more information.

On Friday, Ware County provided data on the number of people in the county who have been vaccinated. At this time, 12,314 persons, or 35% of the population, have received at least one dose. Another 29% of residents are fully immunized, which is significantly lower than the national rate of 49%. In Ware County, 14 percent of 15- to 19-year-olds are vaccinated.

In Ware County, the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 has increased along with the number of cases, while deaths have remained stable. In addition, the test positivity rate in Ware County is high, suggesting that cases may be undercounted.

On a local and national level, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has had mixed feelings about COVID-19 safety precautions. Even as COVID-19 statistics went higher in the southern state, Kemp tweeted in July that there would be no statewide mask mandates. In compliance with CDC standards, the city of Atlanta and Georgia school districts enacted mask mandates shortly after.

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms was outspoken in her criticism of Kemp’s activities.

Bottoms said in a statement that “public health professionals largely agree, and research has proven, that wearing a face-covering helps slow the spread of this fatal virus.”

Kemp appeared on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Wednesday, when he discussed how individuals must do their “due diligence” in terms of educating themselves and being safe as COVID-19 instances continue to climb around the country.

