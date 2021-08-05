After COVID hospitalization, a woman says she would go back in time and get the vaccine.

A woman from North Carolina who was not vaccinated and contracted COVID-19 is now asking others to do so.

After being hospitalized with the illness, Ekaterina Wilson, a 39-year-old resident of High Point, North Carolina, told her local news station, WFMY-TV, that she regrets not getting vaccinated.

“You have to have it or you’ll get sick,” she explained. “You require it in order to maintain your health.”

She said that because she was young and healthy, she wouldn’t get COVID-19, thus she didn’t get vaccinated, according to WFMY.

She explained, “I wasn’t immunized because I was afraid.”

According to WFMY, she was admitted to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and stayed for five days. She was diagnosed with the virus on July 17 and admitted to the hospital two days later. On July 23, she was able to return home. She was also given antibiotics for pneumonia.

She got vaccinated before leaving the hospital.

“I’m not sure I can go through this again. She told the news channel, “It aches too much to breathe.”

Wilson is now advising others to get vaccinated against the disease.

“I wish I could go back in time and tell myself that the vaccine is safe and that I am protecting myself by having it, but I was just so frightened because it was so new,” Wilson said. “It is, nevertheless, safe and necessary. What I just went through after having COVID-19 isn’t safe,” she told WFMY.

Wilson’s oxygen levels would dip when she went to the bathroom or spoke for more than a few sentences, according to Dr. Kinchit Shah, a clinical assistant professor of hospital medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine who assisted with her treatment.

He told WFMY, “We had a fairly difficult time bringing her from that condition to where she is today, where she is at least comfortable.”

He added that he has witnessed numerous more incidents of unvaccinated individuals expressing remorse for not having received vaccinations.

“Almost all of them were unvaccinated, and just while we were treating them, they told us that they wished they could go back in time and alter their minds about getting vaccinated,” he said.

Wilson was contacted for additional comment by this website on Monday, but no response was received. This is a condensed version of the information.