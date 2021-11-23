After COVID complications, an unvaccinated man is learning to walk again and urging others to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 caused nerve damage to a former University of Alabama football player, who now has to relearn how to walk, stand up, and use his right arm.

Justin Moon, 36, was not immune to COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized after contracting the virus this summer. He had been an usually healthy guy until then, but he spent 39 days on a ventilator and, while he survived from the virus, he now has a lengthy road to recovery and is urging others to get vaccinated to avoid suffering the same fate.

“There’s only one more step after cremation or going into your box, and that’s cremation. They shocked me and brought me back after I had dead for four minutes “In a recent interview with the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Justin stated.

Justin and his wife, Mel Moon, explored getting the COVID-19 vaccine but were concerned due to widespread disinformation regarding the vaccine. The couple chose to get vaccinated after a spike in instances over the summer, but they got COVID-19 only days before they were supposed to have their first dose.

Mel shared his story with the University of Alabama. Within four days, Justin went from thinking he had a sinus infection to being admitted to the hospital. Justin feels that if he had been vaccinated, he would not have needed a ventilator or had to relearn how to execute fundamental movements that were once second nature to him.

“My predicament did not have to be this way. It would have probably gone like a lot of other stories if I hadn’t been dubious about the vaccine and gotten vaccinated “Justin said. “I would have had a headache, shortness of breath, and spent a few days on the couch.” COVID-19 vaccinations have proven to be effective in keeping people out of the hospital if they get the virus, and unvaccinated people are mostly to blame for the increase in hospitalizations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated people are roughly six times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

Justin was in the hospital for 79 days, and his condition deteriorated at one point. This is a condensed version of the information.