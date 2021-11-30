After cops discovered the leg and body of a woman he met at McDonald’s, a man was charged with dismembering her.

After a fisherman recovered a leg in McKay Bay on November 11, police in Tampa, Florida, charged a man with the murder of a lady. Later, other body pieces were recovered, including a woman’s torso, arm, and another leg with a tattoo.

Robert Kessler, 69, was charged last week with second-degree murder and mistreatment of a dead corpse for the murder of 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholts. He was jailed for an unrelated drug charge as police investigated. The state attorney’s office argued on Monday that Kessler should not be released from prison until he faces trial.

Crone-Overholts’ remains were identified after a photo of a tattoo on one of her legs went viral on social media and her family recognized her, according to authorities. Three hearts and her son’s name were incorporated in the tattoo.

Crone-Overholts and Kessler met a few weeks before at a local McDonald’s, according to WFLA-TV. He claimed that she told him she was sleeping in her car and that he gave her a place to stay at his house.

Crone-Overholts, a Pennsylvania native, was staying at Kessler’s house when her family reported her missing, according to Interim Chief Ruben Delgado. After her family recognized the tattoo on one of her legs, police identified the various human remains as belonging to Crone-Overholts.

Police went to Kessler’s house on November 14 during the investigation, and he informed them that while Crone-Overholts had lived there, she had departed a few weeks before and he didn’t know where she was.

“However, it was quickly apparent that what he was telling us was not factual,” Delgado stated during a press conference, citing his investigations and some of the evidence uncovered.

On November 16, police found Crone-Overholts’ car and discovered evidence of her blood inside, according to Delgado. A search warrant was filed for Kessler’s home, and more of her blood was located inside and on a pair of shoes, according to authorities.

On November 9, numerous witnesses reported witnessing an older guy with white hair drop trash bags into McKay Bay, according to police.

“We believe it is critical that we inform the Tampa community that the perpetrator of this horrible murder is no longer on the streets tonight,” Delgado said. This is a condensed version of the information.