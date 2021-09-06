After contracting COVID, an unvaccinated mother gives birth 14 weeks early.

After enduring significant COVID-19 difficulties, an unvaccinated lady in Missouri was forced to give birth 14 weeks early.

After getting the virus while she was about 26 weeks pregnant, Jasmine Ballard, 26, of St. Louis County, said she is still experiencing side affects such as difficulty using her voice.

Ballard told KMOV that she was admitted to the hospital on July 31 after having trouble breathing and was diagnosed with the virus almost away.

“COVID will knock you down quickly, and faster than you realize,” Ballard said. “I couldn’t eat by myself, and I couldn’t go to the bathroom by myself.” I wasn’t able to accomplish anything.”

Her condition quickly deteriorated, prompting her to be placed on a ventilator and, on August 4, placed in a medically induced coma.

Doctors decided to perform an emergency C-section on Ballard while she was in a coma to preserve her unborn child since she was on the approach of organ failure.

Ballard explained, “I woke up not knowing [that]I didn’t have a baby in my belly.”

Ballard needed life-saving operations even after waking up from his coma. Her blood was pumped with oxygen using an ECMO system.

“I got a call, and they said they unintentionally nicked the wrong artery in her neck, and she had to be rushed into the OR,” her father, Tommy Greene, told KMOV.

“Doctors repaired the artery, but then they stated ECMO, that last-ditch effort to rescue her, was no longer an option.

“So they placed her back on the ventilator, and she started responding for some reason,” Greene explained. “Her lungs began to recover. They were able to lower the ventilator on a daily basis, and she was off it within a week.”

Ballard and her baby boy, Ricky, are both on their way to recovery.

Ricky is now on a feeding tube and is receiving oxygen, but he will be able to return home in November, around the time he was supposed to be born.

Ballard expects to be reunited with her other three children on Tuesday after completing physical therapy.

Ballard has now stated that she will get vaccinated as soon as she is released from the hospital, and she is also pushing others to do likewise. This is a condensed version of the information.