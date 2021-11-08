After contracting COVID-19, a lawmaker will miss an anti-vaccine mandate rally that he helped organize.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, a Republican, confirmed the news on Facebook, saying he was quarantining himself and using the deworming medicine ivermectin. The medication, which conservatives have hailed as a vaccination alternative, has yet to be officially licensed due to a lack of evidence that it can help people with COVID.

Hoverson told the Associated Press, “This ivermectin is keeping me out of the hospital.” “It’s helping me improve.” Despite the fact that Hoverson will not be able to attend the event, three of his adolescent children will.

North Dakota is one of the states that has joined a federal lawsuit opposing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 mandates. Governor Doug Burgum and other Republican officials in the state have been outspoken in their opposition to mandates.

This isn’t the first time the Republican congressman has made the news. Hoverson had previously suggested legislation repealing state-wide mask mandates and making providing abortion services a criminal. He also objected to a Hindu cleric’s prayer and was unable to board a flight in October following an altercation with a security worker.

A five-day extraordinary session of the North Dakota Legislature is presently underway.

Ivermectin is a parasitic infection treatment.

On Monday, the Legislature reconvened in Bismarck for a session in which a bill to avoid vaccine mandates is almost expected to pass.

Hoverson is a member of the GOP-controlled Legislature’s far-right caucus.

He defended his protest against a Hindu cleric as a freshman legislator two years ago, saying he didn’t “want to be coerced to pray for a fake deity.”

North Dakota is a defendant in a Missouri lawsuit alleging that OSHA’s vaccine mandate for private enterprises with more than 100 employees is unconstitutional.

In a court filing, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stated, “This demand is illegal, unlawful, and inappropriate.”

Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Wyoming have joined Missouri and North Dakota in the lawsuit. Other lawsuits have been filed. This is a condensed version of the information.