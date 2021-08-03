After Congress fails to act, Biden instructs the CDC to consider eviction moratorium options.

After the COVID-19 moratorium expired over the weekend and Congress failed to authorize an extension, US President Joe Biden is attempting to find a way to extend a restriction on evictions for people who have been unable to pay rent due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden says he’s talked to constitutional experts about whether executive action would “clear muster.”

Biden told reporters Tuesday, “I told the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to go back and evaluate what possibilities may be available.” “The CDC will make that announcement, as well as any other facts about how it works.”

Biden stated that he hopes for a new moratorium that will cover roughly 90% of renters.

Biden’s administration argued for days that it lacked the authority to prolong the moratorium and that Congress would have to do so.

However, since Congress failed to enact its own version of the extension, enabling it to expire, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have pressed the White House to extend the moratorium.

Pelosi said ahead of Biden’s announcement, “House Democrats are ready to cooperate with the Administration as they explore for ways to prolong the moratorium and urge states and localities to spend the $46.5 billion that Congress provided.” “Our main goal must be to keep people housed, and we must act with the urgency that this situation demands.”

A more contagious form of the novel coronavirus has sparked a new outbreak among the unvaccinated and vulnerable.

The eviction moratorium was implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a public health strategy to battle the epidemic and slow its spread. The eviction restriction was challenged in court, and the United States Supreme Court determined in June that it could remain in effect until Saturday. The Biden administration, on the other hand, used the high court’s order as evidence that Congress would have to act to move beyond that.

Before negotiations faltered, House leaders spent much of Friday trying to come to an agreement on an extension, first for one through December and then for one through mid-October. The chamber is now out of session for the August recess, but members have not.