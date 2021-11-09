After complaining about how hot it was, a customer throws scalding soup on the cashier.

A video of a customer dumping soup on a restaurant staff after complaining that the soup was too hot has gone viral, spawning a new “Karen.”

The consumer is seen speaking to the clerk behind the counter in the video, which was posted to Reddit by the account Ace-Ventura1934 to r/pubilcfreakout. The customer appears upset despite the lack of voice in the video. At one point in the video, the cashier takes out her phone, and as she is locking it to turn it off, the customer pours the soup in her face. The customer then exits the restaurant quickly. The video was shot in Temple, Texas, according to the post.

“She really does get out of there quickly [sic].” “Coward,” one Reddit user said in response to the thread.

“It’s a good thing she did it in front of the camera.” Another Redditor said, “Should make it easy to identify her and jail her for assault.”

Three tourists from Texas were charged with assault and harassment earlier this year after punching a waitress in a New York City restaurant. The New York Times reported shortly after the incident that the altercation occurred after the hostess requested their vaccination records, though lawyers and the restaurant later confirmed that the women had indeed given proof of immunization. The three women have pleaded not guilty to the charges that led up to the altercation.

“This woman called and reported her soup was so hot that the plastic lid had melted into the soup,” the cashier, whose Twitter handle is @bummynelly, explained.

She went on to say that she apologized and informed the customer that this had never happened at the restaurant before.

“Of course, I was offering her refunds and attempting to arrange for a different or complimentary meal—something.” She didn’t want to hear anything; all she wanted to do was scream and swear.” @bummynelly, a TikToker, said she requested the woman to stop cursing at her.

"Oh no, honey, you haven't heard attitude yet, and I'll speak to you in any way I see fit."