After comparing vaccine cards to Nazi stars, a high school assistant principal was reassigned.

After posting a statement on social media comparing COVID-19 immunization cards to the yellow stars Jews were compelled to wear during Germany’s Nazi era, an assistant principle at a Tennessee high school was moved.

On Tuesday, district officials verified to local media sites that the employee was still employed by the district, but that she would no longer be the assistant principal at Houston High School.

“Janna Matykiewicz has been reassigned as Homebound Teacher/Interim Liaison Teacher at Houston High School,” Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) Communications Coordinator Kate Crowder told This website.

Crowder noted that the district’s investigation into the event is still underway.

Following the publication of the Facebook post, GMSD students in Germantown, Tennessee, attempted to mobilize support for Matykiewicz’s dismissal by circulating a Change.org petition. A screenshot of the post was included in the petition, which had gathered more than 2,500 signatures toward its 5,000-signature target by Wednesday.

“What’s the difference between a yellow star and a vaccination certificate? Matykiewicz’s post stated that he was 82 years old.

The petition’s creator described himself as a Jewish student in the district and stated that Matykiewicz’s article was “totally anti-Semitic” in the petition’s description.

“It’s perplexing to compare a vaccine to one of history’s most horrible genocides,” the student wrote. “As a Jewish student in the student body, I wouldn’t feel secure or accepted, as I’m sure many others would, if a powerful individual made anti-Semitic sentiments on Facebook.”

The high school should “do better” and “start making adjustments,” according to the pupil.

“Count me out as a GMSD student if Matykiewicz stays involved with the school or any other school in the district,” the student added.

The district told The Commercial Appeal earlier this month that it was looking into the Facebook post and comments that were added to it, but did not say who was being investigated. The district noted in a statement announcing the probe that it “does not condone the exploitation or misuse of the Jewish past for political goals,” which was first shared with members of the district community and afterwards provided to This website.

The district added, “The horror of the Holocaust should not be taken lightly, or downplayed in any form or way.” “Any behavior that contributes to the perpetuation of the. This is a condensed version of the information.