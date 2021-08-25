After comparing anti-Maskers to the KKK, a teacher was sent on leave.

After sharing a social media message implying a link between anti-maskers and the Ku Klux Klan, a Nebraska teacher was placed on administrative leave.

The Elkhorn Public Schools teacher is being investigated after she shared a photo on Facebook with the message “Isn’t it strange they can breathe in this” next to a klansman in a white hooded robe atop a surgical mask with the words “but not this.”

Elkhorn Public Schools spokeswoman Kara Perchal told the Omaha World-Herald that the district learned about the post on Tuesday, August 24, and that the teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an inquiry.

The stated beliefs were made on the individual’s own social media account and do not represent those of the Elkhorn Public Schools, according to Perchal.

The teacher clarified the message they were trying to send by sending the image to news site WOWT.

“What I’m saying is that anti-mask members of the Ku Klux Klan are hypocrites,” the teacher stated.

“Outside of the classroom, I have my personal ideas on politics and masking. My job is one of my favorites. My employment does not require me to express my ideas. I go about my business, teaching arithmetic, literature, and critical thinking abilities. We don’t discuss politics.”

NEWS FLASH: An elementary school teacher at @ElkhornPS has been placed on administrative leave after sharing this meme on Facebook… It was infuriating for my parents to see this post, they said. The teacher assures me that it is not as it appears.

@WOWT6News will have a story at 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/NdlP9bF7AK

August 24, 2021 — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv)

Parents at the elementary school where the teacher works, on the other hand, stated the image upset them and accused the teacher of trying to push her own ideas on the students.

Ann Mouw, a parent, told WOWT, “It’s quite disturbing to know that we have personal ideas leaking into the district.”

“I believe that every teacher has the right to their own personal beliefs, but when those ideas are so strong that they are compared to a hate organization, that is not going to be permitted, and it should not be tolerated in any school.

“I’m ill to my stomach,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.