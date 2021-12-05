After CNN’s firing, Chris Cuomo’s spokesman refutes “anonymous” allegations.

Cuomo responded through a spokeswoman hours after CNN fired former host Chris Cuomo, citing “investigations into his participation with his brother’s sexual assault charges.”

According to The New York Times, the spokeswoman stated, “These seemingly anonymous charges are not factual.” “To the degree that they were sent to CNN to refute what Chris Cuomo said on air, he fully stands by his on-air assertions about his professional and personal links to these topics. If the objective of bringing these false and unsubstantiated allegations was to have Mr. Cuomo fired without cause, that could explain his unjust discharge.” Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Cuomo’s brother, is being investigated for sexual assault claims. Chris Cuomo was suspended early last week and eventually fired from CNN on Saturday after reportedly attempting to intercede and assist his brother.

Saturday afternoon, CNN published the following statement: “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending the outcome of an investigation into new facts about his role in his brother’s defense. We hired a reputable law firm to perform the investigation, and we fired him immediately. Additional information has come to light during the course of the review. Regardless of the firing, we will conduct an investigation as necessary.” Following CNN’s announcement, Chris Cuomo delivered a comment on Twitter.

“This isn’t how I envisioned my time at CNN ending, but I’ve already explained why and how I assisted my brother. So, as painful as this is, I am incredibly proud of the Cuomo Prime Time crew and the job we performed as CNN’s number one show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and shall miss that great bunch of people that accomplished so much.” Several people have accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, prompting the governor’s resignation in August. According to records, as the probe has heated up, the former CNN brother has allegedly waded into the fight, attempting to learn more about the former governor’s accusers.

In one text message, Chris Cuomo allegedly said, “I got a lead on the wedding girl.”

