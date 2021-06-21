After climate change protesters descended on Ted Cruz’s home, eight people were arrested.

On Monday, a group of young climate activists completed a 400-mile march from the Superdome in New Orleans to Senator Ted Cruz’s lawn in Houston, Texas, for a peaceful rally that resulted in numerous trespassing arrests.

The protest outside the Cruz residence was part of the Sunrise Movement’s Generation on Fire campaign. According to Roshi Khosla, a participant and spokeswoman for the effort, more than 600 participants of the initiative set out in two groups along roads that have been devastated by climate change to emphasize the urgency of the climate and economic crises.

About 60 to 70 people came at the Cruz residence after trekking along a road that many U.S. climate refugees, including survivors of Hurricane Katrina, were forced to follow after natural catastrophes, according to Khosla. In a press conference, Houston Police said the group was “very nonviolent” in expressing its First Amendment rights to protest climate change.

The eight activists arrested were charged with trespassing, according to Assistant Officers Chief Ben Tien, who also stated that police had issued many warnings before deciding to arrest the smaller group.

“We took it gently, we collaborated with the organizers and the individuals themselves, and we proceeded to issue several warnings,” Tien explained. “I just want to take a moment to remind everyone that the Houston Police Department supports First Amendment rights, but they must be exercised safely and within the bounds and limits of the law.”

Interactions between activists and police were moderate, according to Khosla. As was the case with the Sunrise Movement activists, organizers frequently expose themselves to arrest during demonstrations in order to raise attention to their initiatives.

“We want to show Biden how serious we are about this, but this technique unfortunately attracts a lot of attention. We demonstrated to Vice President Joe Biden that we are willing to put our lives on the line,” Khosla added.

The Sunrise Movement's campaign, which kicks off on Monday in Washington, D.C., is part of a larger drive to persuade Congress and President Joe Biden to pass the Civilian Climate Corps as part of the American Jobs Plan by the end of the year.