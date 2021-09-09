After claiming she miscarried, a New York mother is accused of killing her newborn child.

After claiming to have experienced a miscarriage, a New York mother was accused with allegedly killing her newborn infant.

Andee Wright, a 30-year-old Tonawanda resident, was identified by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office as the lady.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, the alleged incident occurred on October 5, 2020, and Wright was charged on Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder after a nearly year-long investigation.

Wright was alone in her home when she gave birth to “a 38-week-old male child,” according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

In a press release, the district attorney’s office stated, “She is accused of beating the baby at least twice, which broke the infant’s skull and resulted in his death.”

When Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn first learned about the incident in October 2020, “there was an allegation that a baby was found dead in a home in the hamlet of Tonawanda and that it was a miscarriage,” he stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

Flynn said, “The circumstances were unsettling to me.” “I honestly didn’t believe it was a miscarriage…it raised my suspicions, and it was a scenario where I needed a full-fledged investigation into the incident.”

Wright’s boyfriend was not at home when she gave birth, according to Flynn, but he returned the next morning with a buddy. While Flynn was unable to provide specifics, he did say that when Wright’s boyfriend and his buddy got home, they were unaware that Wright had given birth at home, but that they recognized “that she was in some form of discomfort.”

Wright’s boyfriend rushed her to the hospital when he saw she wasn’t feeling well.

During the news conference, Flynn stated, “A short time later, [authorities]discovered the baby’s body in a waste bag in a garbage can in the basement of the home.” “The infant was no longer alive.”

Flynn said his agency was able to ascertain that the infant was delivered alive following an investigation, and that Wright reportedly “hit the baby in the head and murdered him” immediately after giving birth.

“The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the infant died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. This is a condensed version of the information.