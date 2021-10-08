After catching him wearing make-up, the teen sheds a tear as his father embraces him and says, ‘I’m with you.’

The video of a father discovering his son wearing make-up for the first time has gone viral online, melting hearts.

Daniel Diaz, 19, uploaded the video in July 2020, when he was 18 years old, and it has gained traction online a year later after popular Reddit and TikTok postings garnered millions of views in the last month.

Diaz uploaded the video to his YouTube site, which began as a cosmetics instructional “While I was doing my makeup, my father walked in on me. I Told My Father I Was Gay.” Viewers may have expected the worst when they clicked on the video, but what they got instead was a heartfelt father-son moment in which Diaz’s father, Luis Lemus, took the time to reassure and praise his son.

“I was simply overjoyed. ‘NO!’ I told myself as I wanted to cry. I’m not going to weep because if I do, I won’t be allowed to broadcast this video since no one wants to see someone crying with mascara on their face!’ I was ecstatic as well. It was such a special moment for us, and I’m so glad I was able to capture his reaction on camera “The Washington Newsday quoted Diaz as saying.

In a panicked state, Lemus shut off all the lights as soon as he entered the room. As he asked his father to switch on the lights, he informed him that he was recording a video.

Lemus moved over to Diaz’s shoulder with a reassuring gesture as he turned on the lights. According to internet translations from Spanish, he said, “I’m going to tell you something Papa [Diaz’s pet name from his father]…whatever it is you want to do.”

Diaz replied, “Dad, don’t make me weep.”

“You’ll be fine doing whatever you want. It’s fine with me if you don’t mind. Okay, I’m with you “”Switch to English halfway through,” the father replied.

“Papa, I adore you. Do it if it makes you happy, Papa, but do it well. I’ll always be there for you, okay? I’m not going to abandon you or anything like that. You should be content, “While cuddling his son, he added.

The original video of Diaz has received 50,000 views. This is a condensed version of the information.