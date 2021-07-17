After calling vaccines “poison,” a Louisiana man died of COVID-19.

After Alan Scott Lanoix died of COVID-19, his three boys had to bury him on Father’s Day. The Louisiana native refused to be vaccinated because he thought it was a “poison.” At the age of 54, he died on June 9th.

COVID-19 was caught by Lanoix at his manufacturing work. Lisa Adler, his sister, told WWL-TV that she believed he would heal and ultimately gain immunity. His sons and wife, who was also his high school sweetheart, were all infected with the virus. He was admitted to the hospital and spent 17 days there, part of which he spent on a ventilator.

He informed his sister near the end of his life that no matter what occurred, he was content with his life and loved his family, according to Adler. As he lay dying in the hospital, Adler said her final goodbyes to Lanoix over an online video call.

“He believed the vaccination was poison and was terrified of having it, and a lot of people feel the same way,” Adler said. “In my brother’s memory, I urge everyone who is on the fence about getting the vaccine to do so.”

The Associated Press reported in late June that nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the United States are now among unvaccinated people, according on statistics from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the Associated Press, vaccinated people accounted for only around 1% of all pandemic-related deaths in May.

Current immunizations in the United States are so effective, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, that “almost every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19 is, at this point, fully preventable.”

The relaxation of pandemic protection efforts, low vaccination rates, and the Delta version of COVID-19 are all driving new cases. The variety appears to be spreading faster than the coronavirus strain that started the pandemic in the first place.

Amelia Montgomery, a nurse at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri, told The Atlantic, “It feels worse this time because we’ve seen it before.” “It was demoralizing to walk back inside the COVID ICU.”

Since Democratic President Joe Biden assumed office on January 20, 2021, Missouri has seen one of the highest rises in coronavirus cases. Montgomery’s hospital is bursting at the seams with new COVID-19 patients. This is a condensed version of the information.