After breaking into her apartment, a man gropes a sleeping UCLA student, according to police.

The LAPD is seeking public assistance in identifying a man suspected of breaking into a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) student’s apartment and sexually assaulting her as she slept.

At roughly 4 a.m. on Friday, August 27, the event occurred in the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive, near the UCLA campus.

According to police, the suspect approached the woman in her bed and touched her.

When the student awoke, she noticed a man standing over her. She then got out of bed and challenged the man, who bolted from the flat and rushed towards a neighboring vehicle.

The LAPD said witnesses identified the suspect’s automobile as a late model gray Ford Fusion four-door at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he was last seen traveling southbound on Veteran Avenue near Levering Avenue.

A sketch of a guy wanted in connection with the incident has been issued by police. The suspect is characterized as a white man in his late twenties to early thirties, with brown hair and short facial hair.

He stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a medium to heavy build.

According to KABC, LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow said, “We absolutely need the public’s help in finding this dangerous criminal and predator.”

“Because someone who is bold enough to sneak into a woman’s apartment late at night and sexually abuse her at 4 a.m. is someone we need to get off the street.”

Det. Eric Crosson, supervisor of the West Bureau’s sexual assault division, also spoke at the press conference, saying there were no signs of forced entry and that three other ladies were sleeping in the flat at the time.

People should take steps for their safety at night, including securing doors and windows, according to police.

Other victims may have been targeted by the suspect, and detectives are encouraging them to come forward as part of the investigation.

A lot of UCLA students have previously expressed their disbelief after learning of the occurrence.

“To think that this is happening in a student-run community is honestly very scary,” said graduate student Jasmin Sanchez to CBSLA.

“I chose a roommate to stay with so that we can,” Ruochen Tao continued. This is a condensed version of the information.