After breaking into an elementary school, a wild buck was caught in a classroom.

A wild white-tailed deer found its way into a Tennessee elementary school classroom early Tuesday morning, causing an unexpected guest.

An officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Kaleb Stratton, assisted in the capture of the buck, which was estimated to be between 2.5 and 3.5 years old, at Westside Elementary School in Springfield.

A Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's page read, "Surprise student at Westside Elementary in Springfield this morning." "At Westside, teachers are now teaching the 4 R's. Rut, Righting, Rithmetic, and Reading!"

Stratton told The Washington Newsday that he arrived at the scene just as the kids were leaving for school, but there was no one in the classroom. It would have been a dangerous situation if there had been other individuals in the room because it is currently mating season.

The white-tailed deer is one of Tennessee’s most hunted animals, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. They can be found in a variety of habitats, although during the day they prefer to be in woodland regions. The rutting season peaks in November, but it can start as early as September and persist until February.

Bucks will fight each other with their antlers during the rutting, or mating, season, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s website.

According to Stratton, the deer may have seen his reflection in a glass emergency door and pushed his way through. He speculated that the glass had turned into a rotating door, trapping the deer inside.

When Stratton entered the classroom, he noticed the deer was terrified.

He explained, “A lot of people could assume he was being violent, but that was him being terrified.” “He didn’t want me in there,” I explained. Stratton claimed he could have tranquilized the deer and removed him from the premises, but he was able to entice the buck outside by leading him to the door. The removal took roughly 15 minutes from start to end.

While the classroom was being renovated, tables and chairs were flipped over, and the youngsters needed to find a new spot to learn for the day. This is a condensed version of the information.