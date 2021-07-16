After bragging to family, a Florida officer and his cop son were charged with taking part in Capitol riots.

Two former Florida police officers were detained on Thursday for their roles in the January 6 Capitol rioting.

Kevin Tuck, 51, and Nathaniel Tuck, 29, were charged with impeding an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering restricted grounds, disorderly behavior inside the Capitol building, and marching or picketing inside an official structure, among other offenses.

Both males were charged and appeared in front of a judge in Downtown Orlando. While the elder Tuck remained in the Capitol building’s gallery, the younger Tuck struck an officer twice before entering the building.

Kevin Tuck had been a member of the Windermere Police Department since 2019, but resigned after the charges surfaced. He was formerly employed by the Longwood Police Department for six years and was the first member of Central Florida law enforcement to be charged in connection with the uprising.

Kevin Tuck had no disciplinary records with the Windermere Police Department prior to the Capitol disturbances, according to Windermere Police Chief David Ogden.

“The Windermere Police Department… has worked tirelessly over the last eight years to create a reputation of serving our communities with Honor, Integrity, and Service, and this arrest does not reflect on the men and women of the Windermere Police Department,” Ogden said.

“I received Officer Kevin Tuck’s resignation from the agency, which was effective immediately. WPD will conduct an internal investigation, as is standard procedure,” Ogden stated.

A fellow WPD officer informed Ogden about Tuck’s whereabouts, prompting the department to notify the FBI. Tuck denied going to the Capitol building at the time.

From March 2018 through August 2020, Nathaniel Tuck worked as an Apopka Police Officer. Sgt. Kim Walsh expressed her dissatisfaction with Tuck’s performance at the department.

Sgt. Kim Walsh said, “Mr. Tuck was not employed by the Apopka Police Department at the time of the event that led to his arrest.” The Apopka Police Department was made aware of the FBI’s investigation into Mr. Tuck and cooperated with it.

According to Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Harrington, both men boasted to their families about storming the Capitol.

Kevin Tuck texted his family, “We stormed the Capitol, fought the cops.” “We snatched the flag. “This is our flag,” says the narrator.

Both individuals were freed from detention pending the completion of a series of conditions. This is a condensed version of the information.