After botching an illegal buttlift operation, a mother-daughter team has been charged with murder.

A mother and daughter from the Los Angeles region have been charged with murder in the death of a young woman who died after her third butt-lift treatment at the duo’s unlicensed medical practice.

Libby Adame, 51, and her daughter, Alicia Gomez, 23, have been illegally performing buttock augmentations from a private apartment in Encino, California, according to police. According to investigators, they solicited clients over Instagram and had been doing these surgeries for years.

Buttock augmentations, also known as Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs), have become increasingly popular in recent years, but the notoriously problematic surgeries, which typically transfer fat from one part of the body to the buttock via injection, are notorious for their high rates of complication and death.

More unsafe activities have surfaced as a result of BBL’s popularity. In order to mimic the desired outcomes, underground medical practices have been known to employ injectable concoctions of liquid silicone (sometimes cut with more dangerous drugs) in lieu of one’s own fat.

This is an illegal, extremely dangerous procedure that the FDA has cautioned against—and it’s exactly what Adame and Gomez are accused of doing on patients, apparently killing at least one.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the treatment that led to the duo’s arrest was carried out on Karissa Rajpaul (whose last name has also been given in media accounts as “Rajpa”), a 26-year-old with aspirations in the adult film industry.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau homicide division stated, “This cosmetic surgery involves injecting an uncontained, liquid silicone substance directly into the buttocks to make the buttocks look bigger.” “When uncontained silicone is injected into the body, it can enter the bloodstream and cause embolisms, which can lead to serious sickness or death.”

Rajpaul apparently experienced issues when Adame and Gomez operated on him for the third time. According to LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of KTLA, the two dialed 911 and then fled the scene.

Medical personnel were unaware of the buttlift surgery the victim had recently received since Adame and Gomez had fled. Soon after, Rajpaul died in an emergency room.

Adame was known online and in person as "La Tia," according to LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Bob Dinlocker, who spoke with NBC Los Angeles.